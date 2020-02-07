-
Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear
There has been a mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear. Many of the 6,000 couples wore face masks.
Festivals, concerts and graduation ceremonies have been cancelled because of the risk.
But the church says it went ahead with the weddings as it was the 100th anniversary of its leader’s birth.
Followers from China were asked not to attend.
Mass weddings with tens of thousands of couples have been a signature feature of the church since the 1960s.
