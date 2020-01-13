Massive eruption of Philippines Taal Volcano imminent | DW News

Authorities in the Philippines are warning that a volcano near the capital could be on the verge of a dangerous eruption. The Taal Volcano, about 60 kilometers south of Manila, began spewing ash and lava on Sunday. Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a region where earthquakes and eruptions are a daily part of life. Manila’s international airport was temporarily closed and tens of thousands have fled, while others are refusing to leave their homes and farms.

