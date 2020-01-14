Share
0 0 0 0

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

2 hours ago

Catalonia emergency services have called the blast a ‘chemical accident’ …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/14/chemical-emergency-alert-after-big-explosion-in-tarragona-spain

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment