Mauritius: Emergency teams try to prevent further oil spill from damaged cargo ship

Emergency response teams have been deployed in an effort to pump out the remaining 1,800 tonnes of oil from the Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio run aground on a reef off the southeast Mauritius coast, near town Mahebourg, Tuesday.

Following fears that the ship might break apart, efforts to prevent a second spill have been launched.

Helicopters can be seen airlifting the oil to the shore, while volunteers from civil society groups and NGOs were also on hand to help in the clean-up operation.

On Monday the Japanese Foreign Ministry sent a 6 member team including members of their coast guard to help in the efforts, while France also deployed a team of specialists a day earlier.

More than 1,000 tonnes of oil are considered to have leaked into the waters surrounding the island nation. The Mauritius government declared an environmental emergency on Saturday.

