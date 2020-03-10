Max von Sydow, legendary star of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Seventh Seal’, dies at 90

Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and later to moviegoers everywhere when he played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90.

