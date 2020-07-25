Share
Mbappé injury spoils party as PSG win bad-tempered French Cup final

12 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Cup title on Friday but saw Kylian Mbappé limp off the pitch with an ankle injury as football returned to the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

