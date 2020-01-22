-
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases Trump impeachment trial limits
The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has begun, with Democrats and Republicans battling over a resolution on the rules governing the trial.
In a bitter debate over proposed rules, Democrats accused Republicans of a cover-up.
At the last moment, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell altered his proposed rules for the impeachment trial. Gone was the possibility that the evidence collected during the various House inquiries might not be entered into evidence in the Senate trial.
The Democratic Party House managers and White House lawyers would now have three days and not two to make their opening statements.
Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC on a long opening day that is stretching well into the night.
