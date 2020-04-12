Medical equipment shortages: UK government responds to failings

The UK government has responded to further criticism that it has not done enough to provide protective equipment to medical workers.

Unions have warned, doctors and nurses are putting their lives at risk.

About 19 healthcare workers have died after contracting the new coronavirus while treating people.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was asked if she would apologise to health workers and their families.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba explains from London.

