Medical waste piles up: Concerns about sanitation workers’ health

As the number of coronavirus infections keeps rising globally, hospitals are generating huge amounts of medical waste.

That is dangerous for the people who collect it – sanitation workers – and the World Health Organization wants governments to ensure they are properly protected.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #MedicalWaste #Coronavirus