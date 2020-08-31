Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People looking for better health and clarity braved freezing cold water while meditating under a waterfall at the Buddhist temple of Izurusan Manganji in Tochigi Prefecture, as filmed on August 26.

The participants could be seen wearing white clothes sprinkled with salt and water for purification, before going under the waterfall.

The meditation, known as takigyo, is performed under water of around 10-degrees Celsius. The centuries-old practice has recently become more popular as people seek to alleviate the stress brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kunio Ichikawa, the organiser of the event, said that takigyo is a ‘good practice’ to overcome the pandemic, and that people of all age groups were joining.

One of the participants, Mimor Yuki, said: “We are kind of feeling depressed due to COVID-19. So, we came to join Takigyo, in order to concentrate our mind, and have a proactive way of thinking all over again.”

Another participant, Siena Kaori, added, “Due to having some sort of stress, like for example not being able to meet people due to COVID-19, and I’m kind of a person who has negative thinking easily, I decided to be more positive and regulate myself, so I joined them.”

SOT, Kunio Ichikawa, Organiser of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “Takigyo is said to be the toughest practice in Shugendo, and we’ve been doing Takigyo here for about fifteen years, so that many people can experience such things. The number of people participating every year is increasing, and they come from all age groups — from elementary school pupils to people in their 70s. Now that COVID-19 is prevalent, we believe that Takigyo is a good practice to overcome the outbreak.”

SOT, Kunio Ichikawa, Organiser of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “In terms of getting familiar with such waterfalls, I think that there has been Takigyo in the Japanese culture since ancient times, when people really got to know the nature.”

SOT, Kunio Ichikawa, Organiser of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “​As the Japanese continue to have stress, what will the consequences on society be like in the future? What will happen with the COVID-19? Because of these kinds of issues, I think that it is good for the Japanese to review nature and experience waterfalls in great nature. Of course, it would be great if everyone in the world could experience the Japanese culture.”

SOT, Mimor Yuki, Participant of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “I came here with colleagues. There are some parts in our lives that suffer, and we are kind of feeling depressed due to COVID-19. So, we came to join Takigyo, in order to concentrate our mind, and have a proactive way of thinking all over again.”

SOT, Fukushima Tetsuya, Participant of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “​This is my first time trying Takigyo. I will be hit by a waterfall hoping to have a strong body and not lose to COVID-19.”

SOT, Masako, Participant of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “​I heard that Takigyo is really refreshing, and I would like to experience it, so I came here today.”

SOT, Miyuki, Participant of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “Maybe because it’s the COVID-19 epidemic..?”

SOT, Masako “I think my body will be healthy, my mind will be clean, and I can take a new step.”

SOT, Siena Kaori, Participants of Takigyo/Waterfall meditation (Japanese): “Due to having some sort of stress, like for example not being able to meet people due to COVID-19, and I’m kind of a person that have negative thinking easily, I decided to be more positive and regulate myself, so I joined them.”

