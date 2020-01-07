Mediterranean rescue ship captain cleared of charges | DW News

A court in Malta has cleared a captain of the Mediterranean rescue ship Lifeline in a ruling today. Claus-Peter Reisch, captain of the rescue ship Lifeline, faced a 10,000 Euro fine for failing to properly register his ship, which rescued 230 migrants off the Libyan coast in 2018. But Reisch’s battle isn’t over. Another ship captained by him was seized by Italian authorities last September after he had rescued one hundred people from the sea. Separate proceedings are underway there.

