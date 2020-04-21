Meet the 19-year-old IT whizz who created an app to track people infected with Covid-19

In South Korea, parliamentary elections went ahead this week despite the threat of Covid-19. We meet a 19-year-old first-time voter and IT whizz Ryan Junseo Hong, who has created an app to track people infected with the coronavirus. Justin McCurry and his team in Seoul report.

