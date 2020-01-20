-
Meet the French band to watch in 2020: MNNQNS
The French city of Rouen is currently a hotbed for new music, with various scenes emerging. One band who have been making a name for themselves are MNNQNS (pronounced “mannequins”). The boys grew up loving the New York punk scene that evolved around the CBGB’s in the late 1970s and 1980s and calculatingly removed all the vowels from their name to improve their visibility on the internet. Last year they released their first album “Body Negative” and toured Europe and Asia. They popped by the FRANCE 24 studio and told us more about their plans for 2020.
