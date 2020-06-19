-
Meet the migrant struggling back in Nigeria after having his Europe dreams dashed
James, 30, from Nigeria, boarded an EU-funded flight to return home after two years in Libya. He had been trying to get to Europe. With the help of IOM, he opened a barbershop in his hometown Benin City, which has long been a hub for migration in West Africa. James is trying to adjust to life in Nigeria but the return has been a struggle and he’s constantly thinking of leaving again.
