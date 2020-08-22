-
Humans have now consumed the Earth’s natural resources for the year - 3 hours ago
-
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe faces resurgent Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Iraq: Protesters clash with police at regional govt building in Basra - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Wildfires rage in California’s Marin County - 4 hours ago
-
Alexei Navalny in Berlin after suspected poisoning in Russia | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt? | Counting the Cost - 5 hours ago
-
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held - 5 hours ago
-
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 5 hours ago
-
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 6 hours ago
Meet the woman campaigning for her right to die just for being old
Jacquline Jancquel plans to have assisted suicide in December 2020. She’s 76 years old: she has no terminal illness, she’s not in a lot of pain.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/22/meet-the-woman-campaigning-for-her-right-to-die-just-for-being-old
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories