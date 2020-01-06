Meeting the last craftsmen of France’s Ubaye Valley

High up in the Alps, a handful of craftsmen are eager to protect their rare and bygone know-how. In the Ubaye Valley, near Barcelonnette, Benoît Paris is one of the last manufacturers of customised wooden skis. Meanwhile, Joël Giavelli, the last blacksmith in the valley, creates knives with handles made from deer antlers. These artisans are the pride of their mountainous region. FRANCE 24 takes you to meet them.

