Megxit and #Harryvederci trend amid shock royal announcement

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are stepping back from royal duties in a story that has completely dominated British and North American tabloid front pages. But first, Rupert Murdoch’s Australian media empire is criticised for downplaying the role of climate change in the bushfire catastrophe.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en