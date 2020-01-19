Megxit: Harry and Meghan give up royal titles and taxpayer funds | DW News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has reached an agreement with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that will allow them to give up their roles as working members of the royal family. They will cease using the title “royal highness” and will no longer receive taxpayer money. Last month they said they wanted to lead a more independent life.

