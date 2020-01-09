Megxit: Prince Harry & Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior royals | DW News

A surprise announcement by Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has rocked the royal family. The couple wrote in a simple statement that they’ll step back from their royal duties and spend more time in North America. One British tabloid called it a ‘Megxit’ and sources in the royal household say the family was ‘hurt’ by the announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did say they would continue to support Queen Elizabeth II, but didn’t specify what that would mean.

