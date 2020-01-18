Mekong communities struggle as China tests dam equipment

Water levels on the Mekong River, which flows through China and five other countries, have dipped sharply after China began testing equipment in one of the river’s upper dams.

The water levels there are expected to drop by as much as 25 centimetres.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from southeast Cambodia.

