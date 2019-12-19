Members of Jewish community flock to axe throwing defence classes in wake of Jersey shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of Williamsburg’s Jewish community tried to take their safety into their own hands, as they attended axe-throwing self-defence classes in New York City, in the wake of the recent deadly anti-Semitic shooting in Jersey City.

The classes are led by former NYPD officer and martial arts expert Gary Moskowitz, known as ‘Rabbi Sensei,’ and are designed to teach attendees how to handle a variety of weapons, including axes and spears, as well as how to respond to physical attacks and protect themselves.

