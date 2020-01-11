-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Merkel and Putin meet in Moscow: What’s at stake? | DW News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations amid EU sanctions on Russia but there will be a particular focus on the Middle East. After all, tensions between Iran and the US have been running high this week after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and world leaders have also been discussing how to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Libya. As US US President Donald Trump pulls his country further away, Russia is moving to fill the void. The Soviet Union had strong ties in the Middle East, and Russian president Vladimir Putin has been pushing to cement his country’s influence in the region, both by selling weapons to countries on opposite sides of the fault lines and by presenting himself as a mediator in those same conflicts. Russian experts say when it comes to the Middle East, Putin will be in the driver’s seat with Merkel. How has Putin’s role in the region evolved?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle