Merkel & Erdogan meet in Ankara: What’s on the agenda? | DW News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They are expected to focus on the future of a migration deal between Turkey and the EU that helped curb flows of migrants to Europe. But the visit comes at a time of strained relations between Berlin and Ankara.

