Merkel, Macron to discuss Europe’s future

Later on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at his presidential retreat in the Mediterranean to discuss the future of the European Union.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Macron #Merkel #EUfuture