[LIVE] Russian opposition leader Navalny hospitalised after suspected poisoning - 3 hours ago
Russia: Navalny connected to ventilator in intensive care after suspected poisoning - 3 hours ago
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 4 hours ago
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 4 hours ago
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 4 hours ago
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 4 hours ago
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - 4 hours ago
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - 4 hours ago
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - 5 hours ago
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - 5 hours ago
Merkel, Macron to discuss Europe’s future
Later on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at his presidential retreat in the Mediterranean to discuss the future of the European Union.
Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany.
