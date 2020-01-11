Merkel meets Putin to discuss Middle East crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports Libya peace talks to be held in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel backs the move and says the United Nations should be involved.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #RussiaGermany #LibyaTalks