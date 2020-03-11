Merkel: Most people in Germany likely to contract Coronavirus | DW News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 per cent of the German population could contract the coronavirus. As Germany reported its third death from the virus, Merkel said the country must do everything possible to slow the virus’s spread and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. She also said she was open to scrapping her country’s strict spending rules to help the government fight the spread of the virus. Merkel called on people to show solidarity with the elderly and people suffering underlying illnesses, who are likely to be most severely affected.

