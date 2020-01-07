Merkel sings carols with “Star singer” kids in Epiphany tradition

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted ‘Sternsinger’ or ‘Star singers’ – children dressed as the Three Wise Men – from Germany’s 27 dioceses at Berlin’s chancellery on Tuesday for the 62nd traditional carol singing, known as the “Three Kings Singing.”

The costumed children traditionally go from door to door throughout Germany during the Epiphany period, singing carols for sweets and donations to charities that primarily aid children in the developing world.

“Especially at the beginning of this year, we have to recognise that we have to worry even more about peace. And that is why I can tell you that my year already started with this work, to work for this peace and surely this will take the whole year,” said Merkel while addressing the carol singers, after their speaker urged her to “continue to stand up together with many others, so that there will be less and less countries on this list [of countries at war]. Please stand up, so that more and more children can live in peace.”

During the meeting Merkel sang along with the carol singers and said “its is very, very good […] that there are not only politicians but that [the carol singers] are there, too, who stand up for peace.”

