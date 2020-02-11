Share
0 0 0 0

Merkel’s favoured heir drops out of German chancellor race

about 1 hour ago

The leader of Germany’s main governing party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has stepped down and will not be replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor.
Some within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party were questioning Kramp-Karrenbauer’s leadership over a decision by regional representatives to align themselves with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Thuringia.
This broke a previously held taboo and politicians from all mainstream parties have widely condemned the CDU’s actions.
Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #AngelaMerkel #AnnegretKramp

Leave a Comment