Merkel’s favoured heir drops out of German chancellor race

The leader of Germany’s main governing party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has stepped down and will not be replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor.

Some within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party were questioning Kramp-Karrenbauer’s leadership over a decision by regional representatives to align themselves with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Thuringia.

This broke a previously held taboo and politicians from all mainstream parties have widely condemned the CDU’s actions.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany

