Merkel’s New Year’s address: ‘The 2020’s can be good years’ | DW News

In her annual New Year’s address, German Chancellor Angela Merkel risked a glance into the new decade. She cited digitalization and climate change as the central challenges of our times. According to Merkel, “Germany will only thrive in the long term if Europe thrives too.”

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Germany #AngelaMerkel #NewYear2020