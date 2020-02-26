Mexican daredevils celebrate exploding hammer fest with a BANG *GRAPHIC*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The small Mexican town of San Juan de la Vega celebrated its bizarre annual festival of exploding sledgehammers on Tuesday.

Festival participants attach a mixture of Sulphur and chlorate to the end of sledge hammers, which they then smash against rail beams, exploding the substance into huge clouds of smoke. Attendees can be seen smashing their hammers against the rails, sending some of them flying backwards as dust is kicked up into the air.

One of those in attendance injured their leg in a blast, and was seen being carried away by medics on a stretcher.

The festival is devoted to St. John the Baptist and the town’s namesake, San Juan de la Vega, who is believed to have been caught up in a feud with some bandits who stole his gold. Legend has it that St. John the Baptist assisted de la Vega in getting it back, and he afterwards became a “Mexican Robin Hood” of sorts.

Video ID: 20200226-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200226-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly