Mexican women stage nationwide ‘Day Without Us’ strike

Shoe shops, perfumiers, and even ministry reception counters were left eerily empty in Mexico on Monday as the country’s female population staged a nationwide “Day Without Us” strike to protest against gender-based violence. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier, Matthieu Comin, and Alison Sargent report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en