Mexican women stage nationwide ‘Day Without Us’ strike

26 mins ago

Shoe shops, perfumiers, and even ministry reception counters were left eerily empty in Mexico on Monday as the country’s female population staged a nationwide “Day Without Us” strike to protest against gender-based violence. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier, Matthieu Comin, and Alison Sargent report.

