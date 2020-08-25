-
Alexei Navalny: The Kremlin’s history of political poisonings - 10 hours ago
-
Who was Ratko Mladic, the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’? - 11 hours ago
-
‘Deflated’ Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal - 11 hours ago
-
Zambian president sacked central bank Chief | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report - 11 hours ago
-
US Republican Convention: why Trump is playing to his base - 11 hours ago
-
Trump trailing in polls, but base unbowed - 11 hours ago
-
Mexican wrestlers improvise as industry struggles amid COVID-19 - 11 hours ago
-
European holiday destinations see rise in coronavirus cases - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters continue battling California wildfires - 11 hours ago
Mexican wrestlers improvise as industry struggles amid COVID-19
Mexico has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the world and it has had more than 500,000 confirmed infections.
A group of lucha libre wrestlers took their sport to Mexico’s “floating gardens” of Xochimilco to try to revive this spectacle and promote the economic recovery of the sport.
Lucha libre is an integral part of Mexican popular culture, but like many activities, it is now facing financial disaster because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Mexico #Coronavirus #LuchaLibre