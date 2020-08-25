Mexican wrestlers improvise as industry struggles amid COVID-19

Mexico has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the world and it has had more than 500,000 confirmed infections.

A group of lucha libre wrestlers took their sport to Mexico’s “floating gardens” of Xochimilco to try to revive this spectacle and promote the economic recovery of the sport.

Lucha libre is an integral part of Mexican popular culture, but like many activities, it is now facing financial disaster because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

