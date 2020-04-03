Mexico: Aerial footage shows Cancun beaches deserted amid coronavirus restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Drone footage filmed on Thursday shows Cancun’s resorts, ports and beaches deserted after restrictions were imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The government ordered closures and the suspension of tourism throughout the country.

Hotel occupancy in Mexico’s largest destination for tourists has reportedly fell to 6 percent, compared with 93 percent predicted for Easter. Many hotels decided to close

According to data registered by the country’s Health Ministry, Mexico has more than 1,500 confirmed cases and 50 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

