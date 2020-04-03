-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Mexico: Aerial footage shows Cancun beaches deserted amid coronavirus restrictions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Drone footage filmed on Thursday shows Cancun’s resorts, ports and beaches deserted after restrictions were imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The government ordered closures and the suspension of tourism throughout the country.
Hotel occupancy in Mexico’s largest destination for tourists has reportedly fell to 6 percent, compared with 93 percent predicted for Easter. Many hotels decided to close
According to data registered by the country’s Health Ministry, Mexico has more than 1,500 confirmed cases and 50 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Video ID: 20200403-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly