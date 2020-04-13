-
Mexico: Archbishop Primate of Mexico calls for solidarity in face of pandemic, during Easter mass
The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, held the Easter service behind closed doors on Sunday, as Archbishop Carlos Aguiar Retes called for solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage from inside the empty basilica shows the mass taking place in the absence of the usual crowds that typically attend the ceremony, a measure taken to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re living through a pandemic,” said Aguiar Retes. “As we face it, we’re waking up to the necessary solidarity collaboration of society to overcome it.”
The mass was attended by the Vatican apostolic nuncio to Mexico Franco Coppola who read a message from Pope Francis.
