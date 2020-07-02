-
Mexico: At least 24 killed in shooting at Irapuato’s drug rehabilitation facility
As many as 24 people were killed and seven were injured by gunmen at a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato shooting on Wednesday.
“The only report we have is that they arrived in a red car, no more information is known,” said Secretary of Citizen Security Pedro Cortes Zavala who was speaking to the reporters on site.
“They used metal objects, they got into the place, put them on the ground and shot them,” added Cortes Zavala.
This is the second attack at an Irapuato rehab centre within the past weeks.
Video ID: 20200702-009
