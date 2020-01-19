Mexico: Authorities close border bridge as hundreds seek entry from Guatemala

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions erupted at Mexico’s border with Guatemala on Saturday as migrants were blocked from entering the country via the bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas on Saturday.

Around 20 central South Americans are thought to have crossed the border illegally before Mexican National Guard (GN) officers and members of the National Institute of Migration (INM) closed the bridge’s gates.

“A thousand apologies for what happened right now, believe me these people are ashamed, sorry for what they do, we do not come to make a fuss or to seek relaxation in other countries, if we need an opportunity it is because we come fleeing from a country where we have been feeding on the crumbs of the rich,” said one of the migrants.

The Honduran and Guatemalan migrant caravan left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Wednesday and around 500 GN officers were dispatched to the border on Friday in preparation.

The Mexican government stated it would offer employment to migrants in southern parts of the country, and shelter will be granted to those who apply but they will not be allowed to move towards the US-Mexican border.

This is the first migrant caravan of 2020 and the largest after US President Donald Trump pressured the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to sign immigration agreements, which so far have not stopped new caravans from forming.

