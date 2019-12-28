Mexico avocado war: Cartel seeks to control fruit trade

Criminal gangs in Mexico – notorious for cocaine trafficking – are turning their attention to a certain fruit with a much healthier reputation.

Avocado farmers say their billion-dollar business is being brought to its knees by kidnapping and extortion.

The gangs’ profits are growing, along with the appetite for Mexican avocados in the United States.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.

