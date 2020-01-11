-
Mexico: Child opens fire in school, kills teacher and himself
At least two people were killed, including the shooter, and six more were injured during a school shooting in the northern Mexican city of Torreon on Friday.
Footage shows adults and children outside the school as well as emergency services vehicles.
The shooting at Cervantes College was reportedly carried out by a student enrolled at the primary school, who shot dead a female teacher and wounded classmates before committing suicide.
Local media indicates that the shooter was between eight and 12 years of age. The unidentified boy is said to have been a good student who lived with his grandmother.
