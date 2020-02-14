Mexico City killing: Brutal murder sparks public outrage on gender violence

In this edition, we report on the public outrage over the brutal murder of a young Mexican woman that has highlighted the extent of femicide in Mexico. Plus the latest figures from the World Economic Forum reveal that in terms of economic participation, the gender gap will take 257 years to close. We talk to economist, Anne Boring, on what steps governments and companies need to urgently take to speed up the process. Plus how the sport of fencing is being used to heal sexual assault victims in France.

