Mexico: Cooking the way grandmother did | Global Ideas

19 mins ago

Corn, banana leaves, vegetables and meat – the older women of the village of Cárdenas in the Mexican state of Chiapas still cook the way their grandmothers did. How can these traditional recipes be preserved?
