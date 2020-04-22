-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Mexico coronavirus outbreak reaches ‘most serious’ phase
Mexico has entered what it calls “Phase 3” – the most serious stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
For Mexican health officials, this phase refers to the point where the virus will spread the fastest, hitting its peak in the first half of May.
The number of reported infections has passed 9,000, with nearly 900 deaths.
Meanwhile, the government has passed a law granting amnesty to those who have not committed serious crimes.
This aims to keep the prison population down, lowering the risk of an outbreak in the country’s prison system.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.
