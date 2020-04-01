Mexico COVID-19 cases tops 1,000, declares state of emergency

Health officials in Mexico have declared a public health emergency as the number of confirmed cases surges past 1,000.

Several countries across Latin America and the Caribbean are extending calls for people to stay in their homes.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Mexico #CoronavirusLatinAmerica