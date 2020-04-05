-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Mexico: COVID-19 checkpoints to detect cases at Ciudad Juarez border crossings
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several coronavirus testing checkpoints were opened by local authorities close to Ciudad Juarez’s international border crossings, to detect symptoms which could indicate positive cases, as footage filmed on Saturday shows.
Health workers provided information on the virus as they checked people’s temperature, with many wearing protective masks and gloves.
Authorities first carry out an interview with suspected cases. People showing symptoms are later transferred to the nearest hospital.
Mexico has a total of 888,248 cases, with 64,650 deaths registered as of Saturday.
Video ID: 20200405-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly