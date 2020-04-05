Mexico: COVID-19 checkpoints to detect cases at Ciudad Juarez border crossings

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several coronavirus testing checkpoints were opened by local authorities close to Ciudad Juarez’s international border crossings, to detect symptoms which could indicate positive cases, as footage filmed on Saturday shows.

Health workers provided information on the virus as they checked people’s temperature, with many wearing protective masks and gloves.

Authorities first carry out an interview with suspected cases. People showing symptoms are later transferred to the nearest hospital.

Mexico has a total of 888,248 cases, with 64,650 deaths registered as of Saturday.

