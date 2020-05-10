-
Mexico COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than gov’t figure
Mexico’s government says it is now at the peak of its COVID-19 pandemic.
The country has reported more than 33,000 infections and at least 3,000 deaths.
But experts say that number could be much higher.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Chimalhuacon in Mexico City.
