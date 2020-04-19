-
Mexico: Drone footage shows deserted Teotihuacan pyramids, one month after closure
The Teotihuacan archaeological site in central Mexico was completely deserted as seen in drone footage from Sunday, one month after authorities closed the area to help curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Teotihuacan, a vast Mexican archaeological complex northeast of Mexico City, has been closed to the public since March 18 after the INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History) and the federal government announced the closure of the site.
The complex reported an estimated three and a half million tourists last year and is only the second time the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan closes its doors to tourists, the first time being during the H1N1 influenza outbreak 10 years ago.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has reported over 7,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 650 people having died with the disease as of Sunday.
