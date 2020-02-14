Mexico drug war: Victims’ families look for relatives’ bodies

The families of people killed in Mexico’s drug war are accusing the government of not taking the lead in recovering the remains of their relatives.

More than 60,000 people have gone missing in the country since the start of its war on drugs since 2006, and drug gangs or security forces have been blamed for their deaths.

Frustrated by the government’s inaction, they have taken to excavating possible sites in the hope of finding closure.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapolo met volunteers helping at a dig in Veracruz, east of Mexico City.

