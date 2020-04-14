-
Mexico: Free buses transfer medical personnel to avoid assaults due to COVID-19 fears
Mexico City local government and the FSTSE union launched on Tuesday a free shuttle bus service for health personnel who treat patients infected with COVID-19.
Footage shows two buses leaving the General Hospital of Mexico with doctors and nurses on board, headed towards their private homes.
The buses are part of measures taken to guarantee the safety of doctors and nurses, who have suffered reported attacks and discrimination in recent days by local residents due to their fear of possible contagion.
According to the government, Mexico has registered 5,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 332 people have lost their lives due to the virus. However, the government has not applied a mandatory quarantine, as other Latin American nations have done.
