Mexico: German tourists stranded due to pandemic to fly back to home country
German tourists who in some cases were stranded in Mexico for weeks due to coronavirus restrictions were filmed at the Cancun airport on Friday waiting for a flight to take them to the home country.
“We are waiting for our plane to take us back to Germany. It will probably take 5 or 6 hours until the plane arrives. We are playing cards here, trying to spend time,” said a passenger.
“Our flight was cancelled a week ago. Then we applied to the Condor, to the Foreign Ministry for the evacuation. We’ve known for two days that the flight would be today. We booked a Condor flight yesterday and now we hope it works,” said another.
Tourists abroad have been stuck worldwide as the COVID-19 led to travel restrictions.
