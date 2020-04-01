-
Mexico: Inflatable disinfection tunnels set up at Escobedo metro station to curb COVID-19 spread
Inflatable disinfection tunnels were set up outside a metro station in Escobedo, north eastern Mexico, on Tuesday, in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as people use public transport.
The temporary structures can reportedly disinfect up to 30 people a minute and spray a sanitising solution that is effective for up to 12 hours.
One passer-by expressed his approval of the tunnels, saying it was “It’s a very good measure” particularly “for people who spend the whole day working.”
As of Tuesday, Mexico has 1,094 coronavirus cases, with 28 related deaths.
