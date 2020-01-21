-
Mexico: Migrants cross Guatemala-Mexico border via Suchiate River
Members of a migrant caravan crossed the border between Guatemala and Mexico through the Suchiate River on Monday, after ceasing dialogue with authorities.
Footage shows migrants traversing the river near Ciudad Hidalgo, and clashes erupting between migrants and police on the other side.
Mexican and Guatemalan authorities met this weekend to coordinate actions to assist migrants who recently arrived at the border city, the majority of which are from Honduras.
The Mexican government said it would offer 4,000 jobs to migrants in the south of the country, and provide shelter or medical care to those who request it.
On Monday thousands of migrants also attempted to cross the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge, which links the Guatemalan town of Tecun Uman and Ciudad Hidalgo. However, they were met with a closed bridge and Mexican national guards with riot gear deployed on the other side of the border.
